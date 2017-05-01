U.S. forces in Syria
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, Apmore
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish amore
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodmore
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Almore
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town more
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REmore
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as tmore
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Smore
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
