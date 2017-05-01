Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

U.S. Border patrol agent looks to relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutemore

U.S. Border patrol agent looks to relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border, as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

