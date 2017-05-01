Pictures of the month: April

Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. Perfectly synchronised goose-stepping is aided by thousands of painted white dots in Kim Il Sung Square, placed a metre apart on the ground, guiding boots to the right spot. And behind Kim's balcony is a large traffic light and countdown clock which gives each platoon the signal to begin marching. The different regiments on display during a parade range from ordinary military units, to university-based paramilitary youth groups. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

