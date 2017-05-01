版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 01:00 BJT

Pictures of the month: April

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", nemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Close
1 / 25
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-calmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 25
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 25
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue omore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 星期六
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 25
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 25
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyedmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 25
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous peomore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Close
7 / 25
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates atmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Close
8 / 25
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the tmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
9 / 25
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea imore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 25
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 25
Daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 25
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 星期五
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 25
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 25
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. Perfectly synchronised goose-stepping is aided by thousands of painted white dots in Kim Il Sung Square, placed a metre apart on the ground, guiding boots to the right spot. And behind Kim's balcony is a large traffic light and countdown clock which gives each platoon the signal to begin marching. The different regiments on display during a parade range from ordinary military units, to university-based paramilitary youth groups. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the countrymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. Perfectly synchronised goose-stepping is aided by thousands of painted white dots in Kim Il Sung Square, placed a metre apart on the ground, guiding boots to the right spot. And behind Kim's balcony is a large traffic light and countdown clock which gives each platoon the signal to begin marching. The different regiments on display during a parade range from ordinary military units, to university-based paramilitary youth groups. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 25
Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held city of Inkhil, west of Deraa, Syria, April 7, 2017. Ibrahim discovered Parkour in Jordan, where he had fled to escape the war. Back in his home town since 2015, he now leads a group of 15 practitioners. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid dammore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held city of Inkhil, west of Deraa, Syria, April 7, 2017. Ibrahim discovered Parkour in Jordan, where he had fled to escape the war. Back in his home town since 2015, he now leads a group of 15 practitioners. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
16 / 25
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 25
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
18 / 25
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 25
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 25
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief pacmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 星期一
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
21 / 25
Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilma Ramos who died in the El Mozote massacre, in the village of La Joya, Meanguera, El Salvador, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilmamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilma Ramos who died in the El Mozote massacre, in the village of La Joya, Meanguera, El Salvador, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
22 / 25
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Fronmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
23 / 25
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 25
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Smore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

下一个

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

2017年 5月 1日
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

2017年 4月 30日
Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink...

2017年 4月 30日
Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting...

2017年 4月 30日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐