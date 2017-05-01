Pictures of the month: April
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", nemore
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-calmore
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April more
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue omore
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 more
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyedmore
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous peomore
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates atmore
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the tmore
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea imore
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kamore
Daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scamore
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum more
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke more
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the countrymore
Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid dammore
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White more
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fymore
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in more
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief pacmore
Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilmamore
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Fronmore
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after more
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Smore
