图片 | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 06:10 BJT

Meet Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a performance held for participants of the ruling party's party meeting in this undated picture provided on December 29, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a performance held for participants of the ruling party's party meeting in this undated picture provided on December 29, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 星期三
Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 15日 星期二
Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 星期五
Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 4月 19日 星期日
Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 6月 16日 星期一
Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 4月 24日 星期四
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 233, in this undated photo released January 19, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 233, in this undated photo released January 19, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and plants trees with its students on Tree-planting Day, in this undated photo released March 3, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and plants trees with its students on Tree-planting Day, in this undated photo released March 3, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 in this undated photo released June 23, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 6月 23日 星期四
Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 in this undated photo released June 23, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 13日 星期二
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released February 2, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 星期四
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released February 2, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 15日 星期六
Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum in this undated photo released March 28, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum in this undated photo released March 28, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this undated photo released June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 6月 1日 星期一
Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this undated photo released June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects a flat at the construction site of Ryomyong Street, in this undated photo released January 26, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
Kim Jong Un inspects a flat at the construction site of Ryomyong Street, in this undated photo released January 26, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science in this undated picture provided March 19, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 星期日
Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science in this undated picture provided March 19, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
