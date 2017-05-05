Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
An opposition supporter runs after a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest againsmore
A riot police officer fires tear gas at opposition supporters during a protest against President Nicolas Madurmore
Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters during a rally against President Nicolas Mmore
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan more
Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest againmore
An opposition supporter uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicomore
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Vmore
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicomore
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riomore
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore
Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro more
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against Presidenmore
Opposition supporters stand in front of a fire during clashes with riot police at a rally against President Nimore
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore
An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against Premore
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore
Riot police fire tear gas while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro more
An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against Premore
An opposition supporter throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police, during a rally against Presidentmore
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro, carrying a sign that reads, "I want peace anmore
Demonstrators clash with a riot police armored car during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduromore
A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venmore
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas,more
Demonstrator affected by tear gas reacts while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore
Demonstrators throw stones during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. more
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'Maduro dictator' at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Madumore
An injured opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
Demonstrator fires a homemade mortar during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venmore
Riot police officers react to fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venmore
Demonstrators use a giant slingshot during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Vemore
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces amore
