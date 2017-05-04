Macron vs Le Pen
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, pose prior to the start of amore
Marine Le Pen speaks during an interview with Reuters in Paris. In an interview with Reuters ahead of Sunday'smore
Emmanuel Macron gestures to supporters after the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Aprmore
Marine Le Pen waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Pmore
Emmanuel Macron kicks a soccer ball during a campaign visit in Sarcelles, near Paris, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/more
Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting about international affairs with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry imore
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Marine Le Pen in Moscow, March 24, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentmore
Marine Le Pen greets supporters as she leaves after an excursion on a fishing boat during a campaign visit to more
Emmanuel Macron waves to people as he leaves his home in Paris, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marine Le Pen visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, during her campaigmore
Emmanuel Macron visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of hmore
Marine Le Pen celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Heninmore
Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting in Reims, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A poster of Marine Le Pen is seen on a wall at her local headquarters in Henin-Beaumont, April 6, 2017. REUTEmore
A campaign poster for Emmanuel Macron is seen ahead of a campaign rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, April 1more
Marine Le Pen refuses a headscarf for her meeting Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian in Beirut, Lmore
A woman takes a selfie as Emmanuel Macron visits the university of Lille, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platmore
Marine Le Pen is framed by fireworks as she attends a political rally in Chateauroux, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/more
Emmanuel Macron celebrates on stage at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after partial results in the firmore
Marine Le Pen attends a meeting focused on civil works in Paris, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Les Pennes-Mirabeau near Marseille, November 17, more
