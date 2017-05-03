Mosul in ruins
General view of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Ismore
An Iraqi security guard walks inside Al-Salam hospital, destroyed during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with Islamic State fimore
Destroyed equipment is seen inside Al-Salam hospital. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Civilians carrying their goods walk along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andmore
Debris lies at the railway station in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Destroyed artifacts lie on the floor as a ladder stands in a hole at a destroyed museum in Mosul. REUTERS/Andrmore
A man pushes a wheelbarrow next to debris in a street of Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi children carry water containers after a battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic Smore
General view of destroyed buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod nmore
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef more
A group of women sit on the debris of a destroyed house in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on a destroyed building, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in wemore
A man collects steel from a destroyed building in Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A building used by the Islamic State fighters is seen during clashes. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians walk next to an Iraqi Federal Police vehicle in an area controlled by the Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Andrmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTEmore
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen among destroyed buildings during fighting between Iraqi forces anmore
A man, who chose to stay home, walks past a house, destroyed during fighting between Iraqi security forces andmore
An Iraqi family inspect their home which was destroyed by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islmore
Iraqi citizens push a cart with their belongings as fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State'smore
A girl stands in front of a hole used by Islamic state's fighters to move from house to house. REUTERS/Zohra Bmore
A view of buildings destroyed during fighting. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
