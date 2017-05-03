Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus. An more
Relief workers unload humanitarian aid in the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel helmore
A man removes rubble at a damaged site after airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood. REUTERSmore
Injured pigeons lie under a hanging picture, on damaged bird cages, after an airstrike on the rebel held besiemore
Boys play on a wrecked car in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel heldmore
A civil defence member works amid burning vehicles at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Doummore
Men bury bodies in a graveyard after airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood, April 2017. REmore
A damaged model of planets is pictured inside a damaged school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma. REUTEmore
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabiemore
Salah Skaff, 25, reacts showing a picture of his daughter Amira Skaff, 1.5 years old, who died after an airstrmore
A boy herds sheep near damaged buildings in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man is fed while receiving treatment inside the dialysis center in Douma, March 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man tries to put out a fire at a site hit by airstrikes in Douma, February 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members work at a site hit by airstrikes in Douma, February 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman pushes a baby trolley past damaged buildings in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People attempt to identify bodies after airstrikes in Douma April 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl plays behind a curtain in Douma, January 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy runs near damaged buildings in Douma, January 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by airstrikes in Douma, February 2017. REUTERS/Bassamore
A damaged classroom is pictured in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men inspect damage after an airstrike in Douma, April 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Graffiti reading "there is no house" in Arabic is sprayed on the wall of a damaged house in the rebel held besmore
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys ride a bicycle in Douma. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
