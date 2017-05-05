Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull anmore
A protester demonstrates near Trump Tower against President Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via more
News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch (C) sits with President Donald Trump (L) and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Tmore
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actor John Travolta delivers remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coralmore
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. more
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as his presence is acknowledged at an event with veterans and Australia'more
A man with "No" written on his jacket stands in front of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendanmore
President Trump and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull deliver brief remarks to reporters as they meemore
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at JFK International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pro-Trump supporter taunts anti-Trump protesters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendanmore
Protesters hold a "Dump Trump" sign from a bridge to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expectedmore
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester holds effigies of Steve Bannon and President Trump near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTmore
Former golfer Greg Norman of Australia takes up his crutches to leave the stage after delivering remarks at anmore
Pro-Trump supporters walk near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Sanitation trucks are pictured parked outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters gather ahead of the anticipated arrival of President Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters, including a person impersonating President Trump, gather. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A child holds a sign during a protest near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
