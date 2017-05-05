版本:
Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester demonstrates near Trump Tower against President Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch (C) sits with President Donald Trump (L) and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) at the head table at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch (C) sits with President Donald Trump (L) and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) at the head table at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actor John Travolta delivers remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Actor John Travolta delivers remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as his presence is acknowledged at an event with veterans and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as his presence is acknowledged at an event with veterans and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man with "No" written on his jacket stands in front of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A man with "No" written on his jacket stands in front of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Trump and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull deliver brief remarks to reporters as they meet ahead of an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
President Trump and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull deliver brief remarks to reporters as they meet ahead of an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at JFK International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at JFK International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pro-Trump supporter taunts anti-Trump protesters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A pro-Trump supporter taunts anti-Trump protesters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters hold a "Dump Trump" sign from a bridge to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Protesters hold a "Dump Trump" sign from a bridge to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester holds effigies of Steve Bannon and President Trump near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A protester holds effigies of Steve Bannon and President Trump near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former golfer Greg Norman of Australia takes up his crutches to leave the stage after delivering remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Former golfer Greg Norman of Australia takes up his crutches to leave the stage after delivering remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pro-Trump supporters walk near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Pro-Trump supporters walk near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Sanitation trucks are pictured parked outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
New York City Sanitation trucks are pictured parked outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters gather ahead of the anticipated arrival of President Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Protesters gather ahead of the anticipated arrival of President Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters, including a person impersonating President Trump, gather. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Protesters, including a person impersonating President Trump, gather. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A child holds a sign during a protest near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A child holds a sign during a protest near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
