Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
An internally displaced Syrian girl who fled Raqqa city carries a bag on her head inside a camp in Ain Issa, Rmore
An internally displaced Syrian who fled Raqqa city gets a haircut at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Symore
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city ride a tricycle with their belongings as they leave a camp in more
An internally displaced girl who fled Raqqa city sits inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May more
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city carry their belongings as they leave a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqamore
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Raqqa city, play inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Smore
An internally displaced man who fled Raqqa city sits inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May 4more
Internally displaced boys who fled Raqqa city sell sandwiches at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria more
An internally displaced woman who fled Raqqa city is seen inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria more
An internally displaced girl who fled Raqqa city carries a box as she walks inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Gmore
An internally displaced Syrian girl who fled Raqqa city, plays inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Smore
An internally displaced Syrian who fled Raqqa city gets a haircut at a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Symore
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city sit with their belongings on a truck at a camp in Ain Issa, Ramore
Internally displaced Syrian women who fled Raqqa city, carry buckets on their heads inside a camp in Ain Issa,more
Internally displaced Syrian men who fled Raqqa city, rest under trucks loaded with belongings, inside a camp imore
An internally displaced Syrian boy who fled Raqqa city, reacts while carrying a bag on his back inside a camp more
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city stand inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria May more
An internally displaced Syrian girl who fled Raqqa city, reacts inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, more
An internally displaced Syrian boy who fled Raqqa city, rests on a vehicle loaded with belongings, inside a camore
An internally displaced Syrian girl who fled Raqqa city, poses for a picture inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa more
下一个
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future...
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.