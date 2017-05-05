版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 6日 星期六 06:00 BJT

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrants sing in celebration after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Migrants sing in celebration after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A baby migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A baby migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are brought to the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean in international waters, north off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Migrants are brought to the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean in international waters, north off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Child migrants wait to be brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Child migrants wait to be brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants stand on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Migrants stand on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 星期六
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A child migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A baby migrant rests near its mother on the Phoenix after a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A baby migrant rests near its mother on the Phoenix after a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 星期六
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 星期六
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 星期六
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 星期六
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 星期六
Migrants rest on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A crew member stands on the deck of the Phoenix after sunset in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
A crew member stands on the deck of the Phoenix after sunset in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
