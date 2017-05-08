Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Churchmore
Briell Decker shows how she prayed every hour on the hour with other wives of polygamist prophet leader Warrenmore
A key hangs out of a lock on one of the 41 bedrooms at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-more
Briell Decker opens a backdoor with an eviction notice on the window of the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, more
Briell Decker walks through one of two large kitchens at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/more
Briell Decker looks out the window of the prayer room where she prayed every hour on the hour with other wivesmore
Briell Decker looks inside Warren Jeffs bedroom at his compound, where he lived for several years, in Hildale,more
Tumbleweeds and a no trespassing sign are seen outside the northwest entrance of FLDS Church's Prophet leadersmore
Briell Decker walks through a large dining room at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George more
Balls and exercise equipment lay on the floor of a dining room at jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christmore
Briell Decker looks into an office at his the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker enters the compound in Hildale, Utah, on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker walks between the 11th and 12th bedroom at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gmore
Briell Decker looks over a patio area at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker stands on a back porch at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Briell Decker looks at an eviction notice on the window at the compound in Hildale, Utah, May 3, 2017. REUTERmore
Two old couches sit outside the northwest entrance of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Dmore
下一个
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on...
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.