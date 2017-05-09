版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 02:41 BJT

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a U.S military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a U.S military vehicle in the town of Darmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a U.S military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 20
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the nomore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 21日 星期日
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 23日 星期二
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 20
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 11日 星期三
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Homor neighborhood in Hasaka city, as he monitors the movements of Islamic State fighters who are stationed in Ghwayran neighborhood in Hasaka city, Syria July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Hmore

Reuters / 2015年 7月 24日 星期五
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Homor neighborhood in Hasaka city, as he monitors the movements of Islamic State fighters who are stationed in Ghwayran neighborhood in Hasaka city, Syria July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures at a convoy of U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures at a convoy of U.S military vehicles drivimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures at a convoy of U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
Relatives and fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gather near the coffins of fellow fighters, who were killed during Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the YPG in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, during their funeral in the Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Relatives and fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gather near the coffins of fellow fighmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
Relatives and fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gather near the coffins of fellow fighters, who were killed during Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the YPG in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, during their funeral in the Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 20
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter drives a vehicle with a sticker of of jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan on the windshield in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter drives a vehicle with a sticker of of jailed Kurdish leader more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 12日 星期六
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter drives a vehicle with a sticker of of jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan on the windshield in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. A statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, is seen in the background. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 22日 星期一
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. A statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, is seen in the background. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) head a convoy of U.S military vehicles in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) head a convoy of U.S military vehicles in the town omore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) head a convoy of U.S military vehicles in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 20
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near graves of fellow fighters during a visit to a YPG graveyard in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near graves of fellow fighters during a visit to a YPGmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 12日 星期六
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near graves of fellow fighters during a visit to a YPG graveyard in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the nomore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 21日 星期日
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 20
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the town of Darbmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 20
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near a wall, which activists said was put up by Turkish authorities, on the Syria-Turkish border in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near a wall, which activists said was put up by Turkismore

Reuters / 2016年 1月 30日 星期六
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near a wall, which activists said was put up by Turkish authorities, on the Syria-Turkish border in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 20
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries her weapon as she crosses a street towards her position in the southeast of Qamishli city, Syria, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries her weapon as she crosses a street tmore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 22日 星期五
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries her weapon as she crosses a street towards her position in the southeast of Qamishli city, Syria, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry the coffin of a fellow fighter, who was killed with others during Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the YPG in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, during her funeral in the Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry the coffin of a fellow fighter, who was killedmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry the coffin of a fellow fighter, who was killed with others during Turkish airstrikes on the headquarters of the YPG in Mount Karachok on Tuesday, during her funeral in the Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 20
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he walks at the faculty of economics where a defaced picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen in the background, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he walks at the faculty of ecmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 22日 星期一
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he walks at the faculty of economics where a defaced picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen in the background, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry their weapons while riding on the back of a pick-up truck in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry their weapons while riding on the back of a pick-up trumore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 12日 星期六
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry their weapons while riding on the back of a pick-up truck in Qamishli, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 20
A helicopter carrying U.S. military officials arrive at the headquarters of the Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) that was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A helicopter carrying U.S. military officials arrive at the headquarters of the Kurdish fighters from the Peopmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
A helicopter carrying U.S. military officials arrive at the headquarters of the Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) that was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

下一个

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

2017年 5月 10日
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

2017年 5月 10日
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and...

2017年 5月 9日
Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

2017年 5月 9日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐