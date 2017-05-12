Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Oumore
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Amore
Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead the blessing of the candles from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Smore
Pope Francis greets a child after visiting the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paumore
Pilgrims pray before Pope Francis's arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool
Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrinemore
A faithful attends the visit of Pope Francis at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatmore
Pope Francis greets a child after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool
On the day before the arrival of Pope Francis, pilgrims walk on their knees to fulfil their vows at the Catholmore
Pope Francis arrives aboard of a Portuguese Airforce helicopter at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. Osmore
