Photos of the week
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment more
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Vmore
Protesters gather before a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 11, 2017. REUmore
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast ofmore
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits amore
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala match of the hockey teams of the Night League at the Shamore
A mural signed by "TV Boy" and depicting Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump kissing, is seen on a wamore
Aksha Yakub Rasool, 2, sits on her mother Bilkis Bano's (R) knee during a press conference in New Delhi, Indiamore
An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Amore
A young girl looks at artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of more
South Chungcheong governor An Hee-jung kisses South Korea's president-elect Moon Jae-in at Gwanghwamun Square more
Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square more
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a formermore
Students from the MDQ Academy Islamic School participate in daily prayers while students from Saint Anthony's more
The faithful from Venezuela hold crosses with names of people who died during protests in Venezuela, during thmore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts as he gets on a bus after a campaign event more
A boy works at a aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a fmore
President Donald Trump returns from a weekend at his New Jersey golf estate home via Air Force One at Joint Bamore
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, more
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.