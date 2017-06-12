版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 01:25 BJT

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain activist Yulia Galyamina during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A couple sits in front of riot police standing guard during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a man dressed in a t-shirt depicting opposition leader Alexei Navalny, during the Navalny-led anti-corruption protest in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police pass demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Demonstrators take part in an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a man covered with Russian national flag during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
