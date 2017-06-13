版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 21:50 BJT

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency on June 12, 2017, shows a militant firing a weapon in Marawi City, Philippines. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Damaged buildings and houses are seen at the Moncado Colony village, after intense fighting between government troops against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Smoke billows from a burning building in Marinaut village, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency on June 12, 2017, shows militants inside a building in Marawi City, Philippines. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Reinforcement government soldiers march at Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 星期六
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group, in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
A resident drives past a building with graffiti, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte salutes a wounded soldier, who fights against the insurgents of the Maute group, which has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, during his visit at the military camp hospital in Cagayan De Oro. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Government soldiers place a flag on a case containing a cadaver of a soldier, who was killed during the government troops assault against the insurgents from the Maute group, who seized large parts of the Marawi city, in Iligan. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Volunteers wipe their tears as they remember soldiers and civilians who were killed during the government troops' assault against the insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, during the national flag raising to mark Independence day in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A still image taken from a video shows Islamist militant leaders discussing plans during their meeting in an unknown location, Philippines. Armed Forces of the Philippines/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Black smoke comes from a burning building after the government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A joint group of police and military forces conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (C) inspects a high-powered firearm seized from various hideouts of Islamist militants during their visit at a military camp in Marawi city. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 星期六
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
A government soldier looks at a man holding a white flag who fled his home as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Residents rescued by government soldiers look for their loved ones as the government troops continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 星期四
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 星期三
