版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 08:15 BJT

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supremore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 26
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 26
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, durimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 26
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 26
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 26
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, durimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 26
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Coumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 26
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 26
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, durimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 26
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 26
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 26
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Jumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 26
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Camore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 26
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 26
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro governmenmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 26
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 26
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 26
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 26
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Camore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 26
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 26
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 26
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela'smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 26
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
23 / 26
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 26
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 26
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

下一个

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

2017年 6月 13日
Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.

2017年 6月 13日
Anti-Putin protesters detained

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

2017年 6月 13日
Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

A strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Lesbos leaving collapsed buildings and damaged houses.

2017年 6月 13日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐