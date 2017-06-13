版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 20:40 BJT

Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people felmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 12
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 12
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ilmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 12
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 12
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated.more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 12
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 12
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 12
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 12
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 12
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, onmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

下一个

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters angry at the pro-government Supreme Court's ruling over a bid to change the constitution attacked a branch of the court with petrol bombs and damaged...

2017年 6月 13日
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

2017年 6月 13日
Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.

2017年 6月 13日
Anti-Putin protesters detained

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

2017年 6月 13日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐