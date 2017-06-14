版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 00:55 BJT

Quake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 10
Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 10
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemalmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torrmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
4 / 10
Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
5 / 10
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 10
A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Close
7 / 10
Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 10
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 10
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Olympics for Seniors

Olympics for Seniors

下一个

Olympics for Seniors

Olympics for Seniors

Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national...

2017年 6月 14日
Messages from the class of 2017

Messages from the class of 2017

Graduates wear decorated mortar boards during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

2017年 6月 10日
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

2017年 6月 8日
The felt bodega

The felt bodega

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a New York City-style bodega filled with felt products in an art installation called '8 'Till Late'.

2017年 6月 7日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐