图片 | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 02:50 BJT

Photos of the week

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 星期六
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, U.S., June 11, 2017. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to change America because he's not going to change us." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, U.S., June 11, 2017. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to change America because he's not going to change us." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Khan Agha, 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Khan Agha, 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Adamu Mohammed, 23, a member of the local militia group known as CJTF, poses for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Adamu Mohammed, 23, a member of the local militia group known as CJTF, poses for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (Creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 星期六
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (Creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in Paris, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in Paris, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West
