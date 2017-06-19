Ukraine Pride faces protests
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18, 2017. Ukrainian politiciansmore
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. Some supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendemore
Anti-LGBT protesters burn a rainbow flag during the equality march in Kiev. Ukrainian authorities have increasmore
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. But critics say homophobic attitudes remain widespread. Six people more
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. The text on t-shirt reads "He's my family". REUTERS/Valemore
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. Sunday's march was a far cry from the violent clashes witnessed at more
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. "Sunny & well organised #KyivPride2017. Another step formore
A firecracker explodes near riot police. A day before the parade, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the Ukrainian Demore
Participant takes part in the equality march in Kiev. The city was embroiled in gay rights row this year as itmore
Riot police block anti-LGBT activists. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Participant take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-LGBT protesters stomp on a rainbow flag during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-LGBT protesters clash with riot police during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogyrenko
Riot police block an anti-LGBT protester. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
