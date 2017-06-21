版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 22日 星期四 00:05 BJT

Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
1 / 15
Members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms gather in the Norman Porch as they prepare to take part. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
2 / 15
A member of the Queen's Bodyguard is escorted from his position after being overcome by heat. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
3 / 15
Queen Elizabeth's crown is carried. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
4 / 15
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
5 / 15
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
6 / 15
Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
7 / 15
Yeoman Warders take part in the traditional 'ceremonial search' in the Peer's Lobby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
8 / 15
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
9 / 15
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
10 / 15
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
11 / 15
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
12 / 15
Yeomen of the Guard arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
13 / 15
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
14 / 15
A vehicle carrying the Crown leaves Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
15 / 15
