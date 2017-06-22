版本:
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried to the hearse followed by his family and friends after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The family of Otto Warmbier follow his casket to the hearse after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The hears carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

