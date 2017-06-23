Photos of the week
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergamore
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississaugamore
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensinmore
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of Northmore
Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, wmore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault more
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic Smore
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portumore
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release more
President Donald Trump is applauded while delivering a speech on US-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theatemore
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantemore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clamore
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircmore
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagmore
Early morning fog covers the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Huairou District, north of Beijing,more
A migrant rests on the Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by the "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterrmore
Pope Francis elevates the host as he leads the Corpus Domini procession at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiormore
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government formore
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.