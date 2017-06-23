版本:
Photos of the week

A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China June 20, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China June 20, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 25, 2017. Hamed said: "What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and what race you are." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 25, 2017. Hamed said: "What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and what race you are." REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, who had holed up in a primary school, retreated after a gunbattle with troops but were holding some civilians hostage, in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, Philippines June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, who had holed up in a primary school, retreated after a gunbattle with troops but were holding some civilians hostage, in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, Philippines June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio, U.S. June 22, 2017. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio, U.S. June 22, 2017. REUTERS/John Sommers II
President Donald Trump is applauded while delivering a speech on US-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
President Donald Trump is applauded while delivering a speech on US-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantes as unusually high temperatures hit France, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantes as unusually high temperatures hit France, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Early morning fog covers the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Huairou District, north of Beijing, China, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
Early morning fog covers the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Huairou District, north of Beijing, China, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A migrant rests on the Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by the "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A migrant rests on the Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by the "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis elevates the host as he leads the Corpus Domini procession at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, Italy June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Pope Francis elevates the host as he leads the Corpus Domini procession at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, Italy June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
