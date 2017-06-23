Closing in on Raqqa
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State mmore
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, dumore
A woman sits in a van next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militantsmore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a cemetery during a funeral for Syrian Democratic Forces fightersmore
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamicmore
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in line during a funeral of SDF fighters killed by Islamic Statemore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State mimore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State mimore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militantmore
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's almore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran more
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. Rmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
