Celebrating Eid
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a playground in the more
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neigmore
Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Men say their prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A boy carries bottles of water and biscuits given by an aid organization during the first day of Eid-al Fitr cmore
A Muslim girl offers Eid al-Fitr prayers inside a school to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan,more
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of tmore
A child holds a rose while offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Girls play at a makeshift amusement park during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighmore
The hands of a girl, adorned with henna patterns, are seen as she puts her arms around her father while travelmore
Children greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A girl walks inside a mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Six-month-old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members more
A Philippines police officer performs Eid al-Fitr prayers in a mosque inside the city hall compound in as govemore
A boy watches as Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Spain's North African enclave Ceuta. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A boy plays with a ball in front of damaged buildings during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besiegemore
The sun rises above a mosque before the prayer for Eid al-Fitr in Lipljan, Kosovo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Muslim women hug as they gather for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in more
A Muslim man attends Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the historic Niujie mosque in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas more
Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers at a public park, outside El-more
An Iraqi girl is seen as she celebrates Eid al-Fitr, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Palestinian man prays next to the grave of a relative on the first day of Eid al-Fitr prayers, at a cemeterymore
A boy sells merchandise as he stands in front of a damaged building ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in the rebel-held bemore
Boys play table football amidst a damaged building during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Dmore
Muslims attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr at Gumuk Pasir Parangkusumo, south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Fotmore
Muslims arrive in a small boat to attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesiamore
A woman helps another woman to get atop of an overcrowded passenger train as they travel home to celebrate Eidmore
