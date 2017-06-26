版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 21:45 BJT

Pride worldwide

Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, whimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by themore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
