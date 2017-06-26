Pride worldwide
Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, whimore
Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants pose for a photograph as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/more
LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanmore
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants take part in a "die in" during the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Almore
A participant poses for a photograph while taking part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERmore
Participants take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A person dressed up as President Donald Trump in the Grim Reaper outfit participates in the LGBT Pride March imore
French policemen patrol as increased security measures are enforced during the annual Gay Pride parade in Parimore
Riot police disperse people as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by themore
People throw confetti into the crowd during the LGBT Pride Parade in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants take part in the LGBT Pride March in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
