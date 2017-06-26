版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 00:51 BJT

Landslide buries Chinese village

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 20
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 20
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 20
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Countymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Rescue workers stand in silent tribute before evacuating a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers stand in silent tribute before evacuating a body from the site of a landslide in the village ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Rescue workers stand in silent tribute before evacuating a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 20
Relatives of victims cry next to the rescue workers at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims cry next to the rescue workers at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Comore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims cry next to the rescue workers at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 20
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 20
Family members of victims of a landslide assemble at a primary school near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong

Family members of victims of a landslide assemble at a primary school near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Family members of victims of a landslide assemble at a primary school near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong
Close
10 / 20
Relatives of victims throw paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims throw paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the villagemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims throw paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 20
Relatives of victims sit on rocks during a visit to the disaster site in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims sit on rocks during a visit to the disaster site in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sicmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims sit on rocks during a visit to the disaster site in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 20
Relatives of victims leave after mourning at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims leave after mourning at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims leave after mourning at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 20
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 20
Rescue workers evacuate a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Rescue workers evacuate a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Provimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Rescue workers evacuate a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 20
Family members burn paper money and incense and offer alcohol and food to the dead at the site of a landslide near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong

Family members burn paper money and incense and offer alcohol and food to the dead at the site of a landslide more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Family members burn paper money and incense and offer alcohol and food to the dead at the site of a landslide near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong
Close
17 / 20
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 20
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
19 / 20
Rescue workers stand next to the coffins of the victims at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescue workers stand next to the coffins of the victims at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Rescue workers stand next to the coffins of the victims at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

下一个

Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.

2017年 6月 26日
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

A weekend of LGBT rights celebrations.

2017年 6月 26日
Eid in Brooklyn

Eid in Brooklyn

The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.

2017年 6月 26日
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

2017年 6月 24日

精选图集

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.

Obama post-presidency

Obama post-presidency

The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.

Trump meets Modi

Trump meets Modi

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐