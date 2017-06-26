London tower blocks evacuated
Landslide buries Chinese village
Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria
Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.
Pride worldwide
A weekend of LGBT rights celebrations.
Eid in Brooklyn
The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.
Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.
Obama post-presidency
The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.