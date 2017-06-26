版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 01:15 BJT

London tower blocks evacuated

Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 20
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 20
Safety equipment is checked at the Dorney Tower residential block, after residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Safety equipment is checked at the Dorney Tower residential block, after residents were evacuated as a precautmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Safety equipment is checked at the Dorney Tower residential block, after residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 20
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure followinmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 20
A woman flashes a 'victory' sign at a window in the Burnham Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman flashes a 'victory' sign at a window in the Burnham Tower residential block, as residents were evacuatmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
A woman flashes a 'victory' sign at a window in the Burnham Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 20
People carry personal possessions as they leave the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People carry personal possessions as they leave the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuatemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
People carry personal possessions as they leave the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 20
A woman carries a dog from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London, Britain, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman carries a dog from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
A woman carries a dog from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London, Britain, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 20
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 20
Two men carry a television set from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Two men carry a television set from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Two men carry a television set from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 20
A boy looks out of a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A boy looks out of a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A boy looks out of a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 20
A priest helps a family move from the Dorney Tower residential block during an evacuation as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A priest helps a family move from the Dorney Tower residential block during an evacuation as a precautionary mmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A priest helps a family move from the Dorney Tower residential block during an evacuation as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 20
A man carries a mattress from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man carries a mattress from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
A man carries a mattress from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 20
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London, Britain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London, Britain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 20
Cladding is seen on the Burnham Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Cladding is seen on the Burnham Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionarmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Cladding is seen on the Burnham Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 20
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 20
The sun glints off a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun glints off a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a prmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
The sun glints off a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
16 / 20
Residents are evacuated from the Dorney Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Residents are evacuated from the Dorney Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Residents are evacuated from the Dorney Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 20
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 20
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concernsmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 20
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Landslide buries Chinese village

Landslide buries Chinese village

下一个

Landslide buries Chinese village

Landslide buries Chinese village

Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.

2017年 6月 27日
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.

2017年 6月 26日
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

A weekend of LGBT rights celebrations.

2017年 6月 26日
Eid in Brooklyn

Eid in Brooklyn

The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.

2017年 6月 26日

精选图集

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.

Obama post-presidency

Obama post-presidency

The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

Trump meets Modi

Trump meets Modi

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐