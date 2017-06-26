版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 02:30 BJT

Thousands flee besieged Philippine city

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forcesmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 15
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 15
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 15
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation centermore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 15
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 15
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 15
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 15
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 15
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with hemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 15
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 15
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 15
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Nomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 15
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 15
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 15
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Demore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

下一个

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

2017年 6月 27日
London tower blocks evacuated

London tower blocks evacuated

Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

2017年 6月 27日
Landslide buries Chinese village

Landslide buries Chinese village

Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.

2017年 6月 27日
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.

2017年 6月 26日

精选图集

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.

Obama post-presidency

Obama post-presidency

The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

Trump meets Modi

Trump meets Modi

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐