Endgame in Mosul
A member of Iraqi forces walks as they advance their positions on the frontline at the Old City in West Mosul.more
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade against Islamic State militants at the frontline inmore
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Iraqi Federal Police crosses from one house to another through a hole in the wall at the frontlinemore
An Iraqi soldier looks at his pet dove as he drives an armoured fighting vehicle on the frontline in the Old Cmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police stands guard on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Mmore
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Smoke billows from the Islamic State militants positions after an artillery attack by Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Ermore
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag. REUTERS/Alkis Kmore
Displaced Egyptian Wasfa Ahmed, a resident of Mosul, holds her two-month-old baby, as two of her children stanmore
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division makes his way at the division's temporary headquarters in wmore
Iraqi soldiers eat their meal along the road. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier gestures aboard a tank as they advance towards the Islamic State-held Old City. REUTERS/Erik more
Civilians fleeing the fighting arrive at a processing center before being transferred to refugee camps, in wesmore
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division gives water to a girl that fled her home near the Old City.more
Iraqi soldiers look out from a tank as they advance towards Islamic State positions in the Old City. REUTERS/Emore
A ferris wheel is seen at a processing center where civilians fleeing the fighting are screened before being tmore
Debris flies as smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State positions in the Shifa neighbourhood. more
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. more
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiermore
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERSmore
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary amore
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Emore
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Casmore
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians kmore
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
