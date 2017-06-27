版本:
2017年 6月 27日

Endgame in Mosul

A member of Iraqi forces walks as they advance their positions on the frontline at the Old City in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade against Islamic State militants at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
A member of Iraqi Federal Police crosses from one house to another through a hole in the wall at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
An Iraqi soldier looks at his pet dove as he drives an armoured fighting vehicle on the frontline in the Old City of West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police stands guard on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Smoke billows from the Islamic State militants positions after an artillery attack by Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Members of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division are photographed with an Islamic State flag. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Displaced Egyptian Wasfa Ahmed, a resident of Mosul, holds her two-month-old baby, as two of her children stand next to her, after fleeing her home due to fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division makes his way at the division's temporary headquarters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Iraqi soldiers eat their meal along the road. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
An Iraqi soldier gestures aboard a tank as they advance towards the Islamic State-held Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Civilians fleeing the fighting arrive at a processing center before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division gives water to a girl that fled her home near the Old City. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Iraqi soldiers look out from a tank as they advance towards Islamic State positions in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
A ferris wheel is seen at a processing center where civilians fleeing the fighting are screened before being transferred to refugee camps, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Debris flies as smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State positions in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 星期五
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
