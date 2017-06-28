Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead ofmore
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monumemore
Pro-democracy activists sit in protests inside a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinmore
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (4th R) chants slogans in front of the Golden Bauhinia sculpture. REUTERS/Tmore
A pro-democracy activist holds a chain in front of the Hong Kong flag during a protest to demand full democracmore
A protester shouts with a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy activist is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the citymore
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on the Golden Bauhinia Square. They unfurled a black banner demanding fumore
A protester throws mock paper money. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on Golden Bauhinia, a gift from China at the 1997 handover, during a promore
Women look at pro-democracy activists protesting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen arrive as pro-democracy activists protest at a monument symbolizing the city's handover. REUTERS/Dammore
A pro-democracy activist (R) shouts as he is removed by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symmore
Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman looks on from inside a tour bus as pro-democracy activists protest. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pro-democracy activist, carrying chains used in protest, is taken away by policemen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman urges mainland visitors to leave the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a protest nmore
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monumemore
Protesters wearing masks of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo stand outside China's Liaison Office in Hmore
Protesters display photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo in front of a policeman outside China's more
An illustration showing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying is seen amore
Visitors pose in front of a Changzheng-1 (CZ-1) or Long March 1 rocket displayed at a high-tech fair, to celebmore
A woman walks past Chinese and Hong Kong flags ahead of 20th anniversary of the handover, June 27, 2017. REUTEmore
Police remove a black cloth covering the Golden Bauhinia after a protest, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
下一个
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations...
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
精选图集
North Korean Taekwondo-style
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.
Inside a Raqqa field hospital
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters suffer injuries from mortar rounds and sniper fire in the fight against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.
Philippine evacuees wait out fighting
Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.