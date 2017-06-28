版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 22:20 BJT

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Pro-democracy activists sit in protests inside a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (4th R) chants slogans in front of the Golden Bauhinia sculpture. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A pro-democracy activist holds a chain in front of the Hong Kong flag during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A protester shouts with a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A pro-democracy activist is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on the Golden Bauhinia Square. They unfurled a black banner demanding full democracy for the city and the unconditional release of Nobel Peace Prize winning activist Liu Xiaobo, who was recently diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. "Democracy now. Free Liu Xiaobo," the protesters shouted. "We do not want Xi Jinping. We want Liu Xiaobo." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A protester throws mock paper money. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on Golden Bauhinia, a gift from China at the 1997 handover, during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Women look at pro-democracy activists protesting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Policemen arrive as pro-democracy activists protest at a monument symbolizing the city's handover. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A pro-democracy activist (R) shouts as he is removed by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolising the city's handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A woman looks on from inside a tour bus as pro-democracy activists protest. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A pro-democracy activist, carrying chains used in protest, is taken away by policemen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A policeman urges mainland visitors to leave the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a protest nearby. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Protesters wearing masks of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo stand outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Protesters display photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo in front of a policeman outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
An illustration showing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying is seen at bus station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Visitors pose in front of a Changzheng-1 (CZ-1) or Long March 1 rocket displayed at a high-tech fair, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
A woman walks past Chinese and Hong Kong flags ahead of 20th anniversary of the handover, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Police remove a black cloth covering the Golden Bauhinia after a protest, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
