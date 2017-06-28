版本:
Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Displaced residents carry a Ramadhan Pack food aid box, given by the Philippine government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
An evacuated resident carries a child at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Evacuated residents gather at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Displaced residents line up to receive food from the Philippine government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 星期三
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
