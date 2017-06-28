版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 03:05 BJT

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants lies on the ground in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants lies on the ground in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter cries as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter cries as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants lies on the ground in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants lies on the ground in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa,. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa,. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

00:11 BJT
Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years...

2017年 6月 28日
Obama post-presidency

The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.

2017年 6月 27日
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.

2017年 6月 27日

精选图集

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.

Obama post-presidency

The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.

