Battle for besieged Philippine city

A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 星期四
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces keep watch while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

