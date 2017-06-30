Xi Jinping in Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part more
Chinese President Xi Jinping sings during a variety show. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China's President Xi Jinping takes a glass of wine from a waiter as he makes a toast during a banquet. REUTERSmore
Police divide pro-China and pro-democracy protesters facing each other in central Hong Kong. REUTERS/Damir Sagmore
Protesters hold posters of pro-democracy activists as they face pro-China protesters in central Hong Kong. REUmore
A man takes pictures with a phone with a Union Flag casing after Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) imore
Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinpimore
Members of the Hong Kong Police Force Junior Police Scheme, outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-yingmore
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) is greeted by tycoons Li Ka-shing and Lui Che-woo before a photo session. REUmore
Supporters of the Hong Kong National Party display banners which read "Hong Kong Independence" during a rally more
A protester steps on portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a candlelight vigil demanding the releasmore
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil demanding the release of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo,more
Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam upon Xi's arrival in Hong Kong. Cmore
People take pictures of themselves as pro-China supporters gather during celebrations marking the 20th annivermore
A soldier stands guard after Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) inspected troops at the People's Liberationmore
Guests have their picture taken in front of armoured vehicles after Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) inspmore
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at the airport in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's outgoing Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying give thumbs up as they pmore
Members of a lion dance group prepare to go onto stage as pro-China supporters gather as a part of celebrationmore
