Photos of the week
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Countymore
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, Jumore
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan more
A gymnast performs on a trampoline at the Petit Palais in Paris, France, June 23, 2017 as Paris transforms intmore
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zmore
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik Demore
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saimore
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Natiomore
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eidmore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rosmore
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, Cmore
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in themore
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government tmore
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic Smore
Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party breastfeeds her daughter Alia Joy as she speaks in the Amore
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forcesmore
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pontmore
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate againsmore
Blood spatter and a gun are left on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila aftmore
Photos of the week
