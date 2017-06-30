版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 1日 星期六 04:26 BJT

Pictures of the month: June

A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Imore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 30
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensinmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 30
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
3 / 30
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
4 / 30
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 30
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
6 / 30
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organized by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 30
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 30
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Vmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 30
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eidmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 30
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts onmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 星期六
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 30
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 30
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China June 20, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China June 20, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-gmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 星期六
A boy looks as he is being rushed to a hospital after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
14 / 30
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stanmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 30
People celebrate Germany's parliament legalising the same-sex marriage in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People celebrate Germany's parliament legalising the same-sex marriage in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Bermore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
People celebrate Germany's parliament legalising the same-sex marriage in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 30
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
Close
17 / 30
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
18 / 30
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, Jumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
19 / 30
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 30
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government tmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 30
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York, Jmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 30
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 25, 2017. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Countymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 25, 2017. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
Close
23 / 30
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 25, 2017. Hamed said: "What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and what race you are." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississaugamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 25, 2017. Hamed said: "What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and what race you are." REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 30
A Palestinian climbs over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian climbs over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A Palestinian climbs over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
25 / 30
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan Junemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
26 / 30
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama's visit to address the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 5, 2017. Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurantmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama's visit to address the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 5, 2017. Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 30
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 20more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
28 / 30
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of Northmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 30
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France is silhouetted against the sun as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 星期六
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France is silhouetted against the sun as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

下一个

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

2017年 7月 1日
German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in...

2017年 6月 30日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 6月 30日
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

2017年 6月 29日

精选图集

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative bloc and by the Catholic Church.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

North Korean Taekwondo-style

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters suffer injuries from mortar rounds and sniper fire in the fight against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐