版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 4日 星期二 00:25 BJT

Flooding in China

Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer
1 / 11
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
2 / 11
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer
3 / 11
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
4 / 11
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
5 / 11
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
6 / 11
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS
7 / 11
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
8 / 11
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
9 / 11
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
10 / 11
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province.

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 星期日
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
11 / 11
