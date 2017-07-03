Flooding in China
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed more
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regionmore
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stmore
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Strmore
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafenmore
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
