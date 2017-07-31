Russia's Navy Day parade
A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERSmore
A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Krmore
The sailing ship Khersones and the Russian submarine Stary Oskol take part in the Navy Day parade in the Blackmore
Russian servicemen take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTmore
Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburgmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev amore
A Russian Navy's minesweeper Kovrovets fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevamore
A paraglider flies with a Russian national flag over Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eamore
Russian sailors stand in attention on a military vessel carring a replica of the boat of Peter the Great, durimore
The Russian missile boat Chuvashia and the submarine Dmitrov sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parademore
Spectators gather to watch Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.more
Russian warships sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemmore
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu points while attending the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERSmore
Couples kiss while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A former serviceman of the Russian Navy forces salutes to a boy during Navy Day celebrations in central St. Pemore
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets the crew of the corvette Stoikiy as he attends the Navy Day parade in more
A man walks with a dog dressed in a sailor shirt during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport towmore
Russian Navy servicemen pull a rope as they compete during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport more
A former serviceman of Russian Navy forces cools down in a fountain as he celebrates the Navy Day at Gorky parmore
People gather to watch the Navy Day parade, with the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Gmore
Russian servicemen walk past the Bastion coastal missile system launcher on display during the Navy Day celebrmore
Spectators wave Russian naval flags while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. Rmore
Spectators watch fireworks exploding aboard Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern citmore
Russian and Chinese warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of Stmore
A man looks at the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) on the eve of the Navy Day pmore
