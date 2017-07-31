版本:
中国
2017年 7月 31日

Russia's Navy Day parade

A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS

2017年 7月 30日
A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
2 / 25
The sailing ship Khersones and the Russian submarine Stary Oskol take part in the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

The sailing ship Khersones and the Russian submarine Stary Oskol take part in the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea.

2017年 7月 30日
The sailing ship Khersones and the Russian submarine Stary Oskol take part in the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
3 / 25
Russian servicemen take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Russian servicemen take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS

2017年 7月 30日
Russian servicemen take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
4 / 25
Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
5 / 25
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev as they attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev as they attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev as they attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
6 / 25
A Russian Navy's minesweeper Kovrovets fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A Russian Navy's minesweeper Kovrovets fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea.

2017年 7月 30日
A Russian Navy's minesweeper Kovrovets fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
7 / 25
A paraglider flies with a Russian national flag over Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A paraglider flies with a Russian national flag over Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

2017年 7月 30日
A paraglider flies with a Russian national flag over Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
8 / 25
Russian sailors stand in attention on a military vessel carring a replica of the boat of Peter the Great, during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian sailors stand in attention on a military vessel carring a replica of the boat of Peter the Great, during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
Russian sailors stand in attention on a military vessel carring a replica of the boat of Peter the Great, during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
9 / 25
The Russian missile boat Chuvashia and the submarine Dmitrov sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

The Russian missile boat Chuvashia and the submarine Dmitrov sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
The Russian missile boat Chuvashia and the submarine Dmitrov sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
10 / 25
Spectators gather to watch Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Spectators gather to watch Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

2017年 7月 30日
Spectators gather to watch Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
11 / 25
Russian warships sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian warships sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS

2017年 7月 30日
Russian warships sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
12 / 25
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu points while attending the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu points while attending the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS

2017年 7月 30日
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu points while attending the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
13 / 25
Couples kiss while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Couples kiss while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

2017年 7月 31日
Couples kiss while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
14 / 25
A former serviceman of the Russian Navy forces salutes to a boy during Navy Day celebrations in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A former serviceman of the Russian Navy forces salutes to a boy during Navy Day celebrations in central St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 31日
A former serviceman of the Russian Navy forces salutes to a boy during Navy Day celebrations in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
15 / 25
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets the crew of the corvette Stoikiy as he attends the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets the crew of the corvette Stoikiy as he attends the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets the crew of the corvette Stoikiy as he attends the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
16 / 25
A man walks with a dog dressed in a sailor shirt during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A man walks with a dog dressed in a sailor shirt during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
A man walks with a dog dressed in a sailor shirt during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
17 / 25
Russian Navy servicemen pull a rope as they compete during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russian Navy servicemen pull a rope as they compete during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
Russian Navy servicemen pull a rope as they compete during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
18 / 25
A former serviceman of Russian Navy forces cools down in a fountain as he celebrates the Navy Day at Gorky park in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A former serviceman of Russian Navy forces cools down in a fountain as he celebrates the Navy Day at Gorky park in Moscow.

2017年 7月 30日
A former serviceman of Russian Navy forces cools down in a fountain as he celebrates the Navy Day at Gorky park in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
19 / 25
People gather to watch the Navy Day parade, with the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) and nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy seen in the background, in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

People gather to watch the Navy Day parade, with the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Gmore

2017年 7月 30日
People gather to watch the Navy Day parade, with the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) and nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy seen in the background, in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
20 / 25
Russian servicemen walk past the Bastion coastal missile system launcher on display during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russian servicemen walk past the Bastion coastal missile system launcher on display during the Navy Day celebrmore

2017年 7月 30日
Russian servicemen walk past the Bastion coastal missile system launcher on display during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
21 / 25
Spectators wave Russian naval flags while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Spectators wave Russian naval flags while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 31日
Spectators wave Russian naval flags while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
22 / 25
Spectators watch fireworks exploding aboard Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Spectators watch fireworks exploding aboard Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

2017年 7月 30日
Spectators watch fireworks exploding aboard Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
23 / 25
Russian and Chinese warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russian and Chinese warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg.

2017年 7月 30日
Russian and Chinese warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
24 / 25
A man looks at the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) on the eve of the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A man looks at the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) on the eve of the Navy Day pmore

2017年 7月 29日
A man looks at the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) on the eve of the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
25 / 25
