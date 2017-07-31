版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 8月 1日 星期二 02:45 BJT

Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
