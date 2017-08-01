Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spainmore
An African migrant lies exhausted after crossing the border. Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants crossed thmore
African migrants react after crossing the border. Local police said 200 people rushed the border in a bid to rmore
A Red Cross worker attends an African migrant who was injured while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Mmore
An African migrant reacts after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta. REmore
A policeman looks at an African migrant's injuries sustained while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Momore
African migrants lie exhausted after crossing the border. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
African migrants lie exhausted after crossing the border. Once within the enclaves, migrants are either returnmore
African migrants listen to a police officer after crossing the border. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A Red Cross worker attends an African migrant who was injured while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Mmore
Police stand around a group of African migrants after they crossed the border fence from Morocco to Spain's Nomore
Police stand around a group of African migrants as Red Cross workers attend the injured after they crossed themore
Police stand around a group of African migrants after they crossed the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
