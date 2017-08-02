Training with America's militias
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots more
A tattoo reads "We the People" as members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. In themore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. Morrismore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. One pamore
Targets stand in a field where members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drilmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. Joseph Santoro, a retired Umore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias camp during III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercismore
Storm clouds approach during the Field Training Exercise. Referring to the armed takeover of a wildlife centermore
A member of self-described patriot groups and militias prepares to shoot a .50 caliber rifle. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore
Chaplain Ed Bowman holds a camouflage Bible as he leads members of self-described patriot groups and militias more
Many members of self-described patriot groups and militias wore patches during the Field Training Exercise. REmore
Magnets for sale. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through stowing away their camp. REUTERS/Jim Urquharmore
A participant prepares ammunition. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of self-described patriot groups and militias prepares to shoot a .50 caliber rifle. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias prepare to run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias gather for III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercisemore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias gather for III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercisemore
Chaplain Ed Bowman leads members of self-described patriot groups and militias in a religious service. REUTERSmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias walk with their rifles through camp. REUTERS/Jim Urquharmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias walk to the shooting range. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Storm clouds rotate above the Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
