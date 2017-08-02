版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 8月 2日 星期三 23:25 BJT

Prince Philip's final solo appearance

Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth made his final solo appearance at the official engagement on Wednesday, before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip announced his retirement in May this year, after completing more than 22,000 solo appearances, spanning seven decades. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Philip married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in 1947, and the couple are due to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in November. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Buckingham Palace has said that Philip may choose to accompany Elizabeth at certain events in the future. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Both the queen and Prince Philip have cut their workload in recent years, passing on many responsibilities to son and heir Prince Charles, and grandsons, Princes William and Harry. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
