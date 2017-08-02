Prince Philip's final solo appearance
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale ofmore
Prince Philip attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecmore
Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prince Philip announced his retirement in May this year, after completing more than 22,000 solo appearances, smore
Philip married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in 1947, and the couple are due to celebrate their 70th wedding more
Buckingham Palace has said that Philip may choose to accompany Elizabeth at certain events in the future. REUmore
Prince Philip in his final solo appearance before retiring from active public life. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Both the queen and Prince Philip have cut their workload in recent years, passing on many responsibilities to more
