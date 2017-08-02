版本:
中国
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

A Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery at Juroud Arsal, the Syria-Lebanon border. Hezbollah has captured most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
Hezbollah fighters fly a drone at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Hezbollah fighters are seen escorting buses in Jroud Arsal. The transfer of 10,000 Syrian militants, their families and other refugees by bus from Lebanon into rebel-held Syria was agreed under a ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Nusra Front. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
A Sheikh stands with a Hezbollah fighter in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
A Hezbollah fighter stands at a watch tower at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
Hezbollah vehicles are seen in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A Hezbollah fighter gestures at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A Hezbollah fighter stands at a watch tower at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
A Syrian man with a child is seen in a bus in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
A Hezbollah fighter is seen escorting a bus in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 8月 3日 星期四
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Journalists stand inside a former al Nusra position during a Hezbollah organized tour in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
A former al Nusra prison is seen during a Hezbollah organized tour for journalists in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
Hezbollah fighters pray at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A Syrian tank loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces and a Hezbollah military vehicle are seen in Fleita. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A Hezbollah fighter walks holding his weapon at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Hezbollah and Syrian flags are seen fluttering in Fleita. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Hezbollah fighters with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
