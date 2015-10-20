Typhoon Koppu hits Philippines
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecijamore
A woman holds a broom inside her flooded house in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20,more
A flock of ducklings scramble for food at a temporary pen after they were evacuated due to flooding in Jaen, Nmore
Residents cross a swelling dam, due to rising waters brought about by Typhoon Koppu, in Las Pinas city, metro more
Residents hold on a rope while crossing flood waters brought by typhoon Koppu that battered Candaba town, Pampmore
Residents ride on a farm tractor amidst a strong current along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in nmore
A worker inspects a wrecked house that was hit by a landslide in Baguio City, north of Manila, October 20, 201more
A Taroyo family living along the coast of Manila Bay searches for salvageable items after their house was damamore
Residents wade in floodwaters past a house damaged at the height of Typhoon Koppu in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in nortmore
A billboard ripped in half by strong winds brought by Typhoon Koppu is seen along a main road in Quezon city, more
Pigs and a water buffalo are brought to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, Octobemore
Typhoon victims cook their meal at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatumore
A man holds on a rope as he tries to board a truck while crossing floodwaters brought by typhoon Koppu that bamore
Houses, partially submerged in floods waters caused by heavy rains, are seen in City Camp Lagoon at Baguio citmore
A woman carries her baby on her shoulder as they wade along a flooded highway in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in nortmore
A flock of ducklings swim towards their temporary pen after they were evacuated due to flooding in Jaen, Nuevamore
A fisherman moors his boat during a sailing ban at a coastal village in Bacoor, south of Manila October 19, 20more
Residents push a tricycle to a higher ground along a flooded highway in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Phmore
Fishermen secure their boats during Typhoon Koppu at Baywalk in Manila, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castmore
Workers clear the road of fallen trees that hit a vehicle after a strong winds battered Baguio city, north of more
Fishermen paddle their boat in rough seas due to Typhoon Koppu in Manila Bay, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik more
A girl drinks milk at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nuevmore
A man holds a pig on a floater to cross a flooded road amidst a strong current in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in normore
Residents are transported on a "ice delivery" vehicle along a flooded highway in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in nortmore
Typhoon victims rest at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Numore
A man carries turkeys to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTmore
Residents ride on a truck and farm tractor amidst a strong current along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva more
A farmer uses a tyre as a float as he tries to remove water lilies in a flooded rice field in Jaen, Nueva Ecijmore
下一个
Canada decides
Justin Trudeau rides a late campaign surge to a stunning Liberal election victory, toppling Stephen Harper's Conservatives.
Migrant winter
A backlog of migrants grows as thousands wait on cold, wet borders after the closure of Hungary's southern frontier diverted them to Slovenia.
Japan's naval power
An armada of carriers, cruiser, destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest warships and...
Kim Jong-Un, ladies man
A look at the North Korean leader's female entourage.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.