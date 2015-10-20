版本:
中国
2015年 10月 20日

Typhoon Koppu hits Philippines

A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija, in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija, in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman holds a broom inside her flooded house in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A woman holds a broom inside her flooded house in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A flock of ducklings scramble for food at a temporary pen after they were evacuated due to flooding in Jaen, Nueva Ecija, in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A flock of ducklings scramble for food at a temporary pen after they were evacuated due to flooding in Jaen, Nueva Ecija, in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents cross a swelling dam, due to rising waters brought about by Typhoon Koppu, in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
Residents cross a swelling dam, due to rising waters brought about by Typhoon Koppu, in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Residents hold on a rope while crossing flood waters brought by typhoon Koppu that battered Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
Residents hold on a rope while crossing flood waters brought by typhoon Koppu that battered Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents ride on a farm tractor amidst a strong current along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
Residents ride on a farm tractor amidst a strong current along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A worker inspects a wrecked house that was hit by a landslide in Baguio City, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A worker inspects a wrecked house that was hit by a landslide in Baguio City, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao
A Taroyo family living along the coast of Manila Bay searches for salvageable items after their house was damaged by strong winds, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 10月 18日 星期日
A Taroyo family living along the coast of Manila Bay searches for salvageable items after their house was damaged by strong winds, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents wade in floodwaters past a house damaged at the height of Typhoon Koppu in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
Residents wade in floodwaters past a house damaged at the height of Typhoon Koppu in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A billboard ripped in half by strong winds brought by Typhoon Koppu is seen along a main road in Quezon city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
A billboard ripped in half by strong winds brought by Typhoon Koppu is seen along a main road in Quezon city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Pigs and a water buffalo are brought to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
Pigs and a water buffalo are brought to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon victims cook their meal at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
Typhoon victims cook their meal at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man holds on a rope as he tries to board a truck while crossing floodwaters brought by typhoon Koppu that battered Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A man holds on a rope as he tries to board a truck while crossing floodwaters brought by typhoon Koppu that battered Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Houses, partially submerged in floods waters caused by heavy rains, are seen in City Camp Lagoon at Baguio city, north of Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
Houses, partially submerged in floods waters caused by heavy rains, are seen in City Camp Lagoon at Baguio city, north of Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao
A woman carries her baby on her shoulder as they wade along a flooded highway in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
A woman carries her baby on her shoulder as they wade along a flooded highway in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A flock of ducklings swim towards their temporary pen after they were evacuated due to flooding in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A flock of ducklings swim towards their temporary pen after they were evacuated due to flooding in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fisherman moors his boat during a sailing ban at a coastal village in Bacoor, south of Manila October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
A fisherman moors his boat during a sailing ban at a coastal village in Bacoor, south of Manila October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Residents push a tricycle to a higher ground along a flooded highway in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
Residents push a tricycle to a higher ground along a flooded highway in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fishermen secure their boats during Typhoon Koppu at Baywalk in Manila, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 18日 星期日
Fishermen secure their boats during Typhoon Koppu at Baywalk in Manila, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Workers clear the road of fallen trees that hit a vehicle after a strong winds battered Baguio city, north of Manila October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
Workers clear the road of fallen trees that hit a vehicle after a strong winds battered Baguio city, north of Manila October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao
Fishermen paddle their boat in rough seas due to Typhoon Koppu in Manila Bay, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 18日 星期日
Fishermen paddle their boat in rough seas due to Typhoon Koppu in Manila Bay, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl drinks milk at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija province, in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A girl drinks milk at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija province, in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man holds a pig on a floater to cross a flooded road amidst a strong current in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
A man holds a pig on a floater to cross a flooded road amidst a strong current in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents are transported on a "ice delivery" vehicle along a flooded highway in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
Residents are transported on a "ice delivery" vehicle along a flooded highway in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon victims rest at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija province, in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
Typhoon victims rest at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija province, in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man carries turkeys to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
A man carries turkeys to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents ride on a truck and farm tractor amidst a strong current along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
Residents ride on a truck and farm tractor amidst a strong current along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A farmer uses a tyre as a float as he tries to remove water lilies in a flooded rice field in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A farmer uses a tyre as a float as he tries to remove water lilies in a flooded rice field in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
