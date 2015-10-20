Shores of Europe

版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 10月 21日 星期三 03:20 BJT

Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A Syrian refugee boy rests on a pile of abandoned life vests moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
Afghan migrant family members embrace each other upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A Syrian refugee boy disembarks from a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast by an overcrowded raft October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
An Afghan migrant woman cries as two relatives help her walk soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
Two Syrian refugee students dry their documents at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
An Afghan migrant boy collapses in exhaustion soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A volunteer (L) signals at arriving Syrian refugees in a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after they crossed a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 21日 星期三
Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
A crying Syrian refugee child is carried by a volunteer after arriving in a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 21日 星期三
An Afghan migrant boy cries soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 19日 星期一
A wooden boat, used by migrants and refugees, is abandoned at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
A Syrian refugee rests on a bench next to abandoned life vests after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 20日 星期二
