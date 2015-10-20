Shores of Europe
Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lemore
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft atmore
A Syrian refugee boy rests on a pile of abandoned life vests moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek ismore
Afghan migrant family members embrace each other upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after more
A Syrian refugee boy disembarks from a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of more
An Afghan migrant woman cries as two relatives help her walk soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a bmore
Two Syrian refugee students dry their documents at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUmore
An Afghan migrant boy collapses in exhaustion soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Gremore
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island ofmore
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Octomore
A volunteer (L) signals at arriving Syrian refugees in a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after tmore
Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island more
A crying Syrian refugee child is carried by a volunteer after arriving in a raft at a beach on the Greek islanmore
An Afghan migrant boy cries soon after arriving on an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbomore
An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. more
A wooden boat, used by migrants and refugees, is abandoned at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20more
A Syrian refugee rests on a bench next to abandoned life vests after arriving at a beach on the Greek island omore
Typhoon Koppu hits Philippines
Typhoon Koppu sweeps across the northern Philippines.
Canada decides
Justin Trudeau rides a late campaign surge to a stunning Liberal election victory, toppling Stephen Harper's Conservatives.
Migrant winter
A backlog of migrants grows as thousands wait on cold, wet borders after the closure of Hungary's southern frontier diverted them to Slovenia.
Japan's naval power
An armada of carriers, cruiser, destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest warships and...
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.