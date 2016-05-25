Protesting Trump
A protester disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REmore
People march with an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angelesmore
Police remove protesters during a rally by Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24,more
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Trump in midtown Manhattan, New Ymore
Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, Nemore
Law enforcement officials remove two men (R) from the crowd before Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with more
Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at more
A protester is removed as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERmore
A protester is escorted out by police officers during a campaign event of Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvmore
A protester is escorted out of Donald Trump's campaign rally at Werner Enterprises Hangar in Omaha, Nebraska, more
A protester is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/more
Enid Pensack from Pennington, New Jersey and originally from England, holds a sign as she stands with demonstrmore
A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump wmore
Protesters are ejected as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapmore
Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump more
Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention inmore
A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francismore
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport imore
A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnatmore
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outsidmore
Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally more
A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected fmore
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016more
A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotelmore
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia Febmore
