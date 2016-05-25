版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 23:30 BJT

Protesting Trump

A protester disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 25日 星期三
A protester disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People march with an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People march with an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 2日 星期一
People march with an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police remove protesters during a rally by Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Police remove protesters during a rally by Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 25日 星期三
Police remove protesters during a rally by Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Trump in midtown Manhattan, New York, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Trump in midtown Manhattan, New York, April 14, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 15日 星期五
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Trump in midtown Manhattan, New York, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 25日 星期三
Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Law enforcement officials remove two men (R) from the crowd before Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Law enforcement officials remove two men (R) from the crowd before Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 25日 星期三
Law enforcement officials remove two men (R) from the crowd before Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at more

Reuters / 2016年 4月 30日 星期六
Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A protester is removed as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester is removed as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, April 18, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 19日 星期二
A protester is removed as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester is escorted out by police officers during a campaign event of Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester is escorted out by police officers during a campaign event of Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 22日 星期五
A protester is escorted out by police officers during a campaign event of Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester is escorted out of Donald Trump's campaign rally at Werner Enterprises Hangar in Omaha, Nebraska, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

A protester is escorted out of Donald Trump's campaign rally at Werner Enterprises Hangar in Omaha, Nebraska, May 6, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 5月 7日 星期六
A protester is escorted out of Donald Trump's campaign rally at Werner Enterprises Hangar in Omaha, Nebraska, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A protester is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A protester is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 4日 星期一
A protester is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Enid Pensack from Pennington, New Jersey and originally from England, holds a sign as she stands with demonstrators protesting against Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who were holding a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Enid Pensack from Pennington, New Jersey and originally from England, holds a sign as she stands with demonstrmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 20日 星期五
Enid Pensack from Pennington, New Jersey and originally from England, holds a sign as she stands with demonstrators protesting against Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who were holding a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump wmore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 12日 星期四
A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protesters are ejected as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Protesters are ejected as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 21日 星期四
Protesters are ejected as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump was speaking at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump more

Reuters / 2016年 4月 30日 星期六
Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump was speaking at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 4月 30日 星期六
Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francismore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 30日 星期六
A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 3月 13日 星期日
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 13, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 3月 14日 星期一
A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outsidmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 12日 星期六
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 3月 4日 星期五
Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page
A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected fmore

Reuters / 2016年 3月 10日 星期四
A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 1月 25日 星期一
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotelmore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 12日 星期六
A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 3月 1日 星期二
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
