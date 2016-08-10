Presidential vacations
President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to Sea Lmore
President Barack Obama smiles after putting on the first green at Farm Neck Golf Club during his annual summermore
President George W. Bush walks up the 18th green to check out the lie of his ball during a round of golf with more
President George W. Bush sits in his pickup truck with his Scottish Terrier Barney, while vacationing on his rmore
Former President Gerald Ford (R), President Clinton and golfer Jack Nicklaus (L) study the Nicklaus designed Cmore
President Bill Clinton with first lady Hillary Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea, watch three elk in a meadow of more
President Clinton reaches for his daughter Chelsea's legs as she does underwater handstands in the waters of tmore
President George W. Bush (L) and his father former President George Bush (R) look at a striped bass caught by more
下一个
Olympic bus hit by projectiles
A bus carrying journalists at the Rio Games was struck by projectiles, slightly injuring two people and prompting a police investigation.
Rio Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from the fourth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Playing beach volleyball in a hijab
Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy, 19, competing in her first Olympics, has achieved widespread internet fame for wearing a hijab against bikini-clad opponents.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.